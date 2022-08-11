Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car parks were at capacity as families made the most of the school summer holiday heatwave.

The Met Office forecast for today (Thursday, August 11) predicted peak temperatures of 25°C across South Tyneside – the equivalent of 77°F.

And with a good breeze along the coast to take the edge off the heat, sunseekers were making the most of the opportunity.

Johnny Lakey had travelled all the way from Chester-le-Street with James, seven, and four-year-old Elizabeth, to relive memories of his youth.

"I used to come here when I was little, so there are lots of memories for me,” said Johnny, 35.

"And it’s not too bad a drive – it’s only 20 minutes or so. It is a nice clean beach and the sea is great for the kids.”

Johnny is keeping his fingers crossed the good weather continues.

A busy Sandhaven Beach

“It has been lovely – hopefully it is going to remain for next week,” he added.

Grandad Steve Hartley was reading his paper as he kept a watchful eye on grandsons Finley, nine, and seven-year-old James as they played in the water.

Steve, 65, had made the long haul from Westoe Crown to enjoy the day.

“It is my home town and it is a lovely beach,” he said.

James, seven, dad Johnny Lakey, 35, and Elizabeth, four.

"It is fantastic for the kids and it is always nice and clean. We use the coast a lot.”

He was enjoying soaking up the sun: “It’s lovely,” he added.

Also on grandchild sitting duty were Kathleen and Dave Milbourne, from South Shields.

Car parks at the South Tyneside coast were full.

They had nine-year-old twins Alfie and Harry, from Prudhoe, staying with them.

"The weather has been beautiful yesterday, today and hopefully will be tomorrow,” said Dave, 73.

Kathleen, 66, said the family was enjoying the sun but taking no risks: “You have to be very careful not to burn in this weather.”

Gran Jackie Twinn had travelled through from Durham with grandchildren Marni, six, and seven-year-old Kobie Twinn, as well as their uncle Carl Twinn, 34, and his friend Amy Dwyer, 23.

"I am from Marsden originally and I come back whenever I can,” said Jackie.

"It is the best beach in the world, especially when the weather is this great.”

Steve Hartley made the most the weather.

Kathleen and Dave Milbourne soaked up the sun at Sandhaven.

Families flocked to the beach as temperatures soared.