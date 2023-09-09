News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Weather for Great North Run: Met Office and BBC issue predictions for Newcastle and South Shields

The big day is so close now and some weather services are offering predictions for the event.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The final long runs are complete, numbers will soon be pinned onto tops, the charity drive is ramping up and the final preparations are in full swing ahead of this year’s edition of the Great North Run.

There is now less than a week until the race, which starts at 11am on Sunday, September 10 and with the majority of preparation now complete for runners, thoughts are now turning towards the conditions on the day of the event.

Met Office forecast for the Great North Run 2023

Great North Run weather: Met Office and BBC issue predictions for Newcastle and South Shields this weekend (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)Great North Run weather: Met Office and BBC issue predictions for Newcastle and South Shields this weekend (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Great North Run weather: Met Office and BBC issue predictions for Newcastle and South Shields this weekend (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The National Weather Service initially predicted occasional showers throughout raceday, but are expecting drier conditions at the time of writing.

When the race begins in Newcastle the Met Office is expecting overcast conditions with skies clearing into midday and the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around 20°C when the race starts.

Skies are expected to remain sunny to overcast throughout the afternoon with the service expecting clearer conditions until around 3pm across South Tyneside including South Shields, where the race will conclude.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms for most of the North East. This will run from 2pm until midnight at the time of writing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Temperatures throughout the afternoon are expected to remain at 20°C until around 4pm with evening temperatures only falling by a couple of degrees.

The current Met Office forecast is expecting high levels of humidity in the morning which will fall to around 85% when the race starts. In South Shields humidity is expected to remain just over 80% throughout the afternoon.

BBC Weather forecast for the Great North Run 2023

The BBC’s weather forecast is very different to the Met Office’s prediction with a cloudy morning making way for clearer skies by midday in the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the afternoon goes on, the BBC team are predicting showers and a chance of thunderstorms from around 4pm into the evening with highs of 23°C from around 1pm. This high is expected to last until around 5pm.

Neither forecast is predicting any high winds with any breeze remaining below 10 miles per hour all day.

Related topics:South ShieldsMet OfficeBBCNewcastleNorth EastSouth Tyneside