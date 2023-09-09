Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final long runs are complete, numbers will soon be pinned onto tops, the charity drive is ramping up and the final preparations are in full swing ahead of this year’s edition of the Great North Run.

There is now less than a week until the race, which starts at 11am on Sunday, September 10 and with the majority of preparation now complete for runners, thoughts are now turning towards the conditions on the day of the event.

Met Office forecast for the Great North Run 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great North Run weather: Met Office and BBC issue predictions for Newcastle and South Shields this weekend (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Weather Service initially predicted occasional showers throughout raceday, but are expecting drier conditions at the time of writing.

When the race begins in Newcastle the Met Office is expecting overcast conditions with skies clearing into midday and the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around 20°C when the race starts.

Skies are expected to remain sunny to overcast throughout the afternoon with the service expecting clearer conditions until around 3pm across South Tyneside including South Shields, where the race will conclude.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for Thunderstorms for most of the North East. This will run from 2pm until midnight at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Temperatures throughout the afternoon are expected to remain at 20°C until around 4pm with evening temperatures only falling by a couple of degrees.

The current Met Office forecast is expecting high levels of humidity in the morning which will fall to around 85% when the race starts. In South Shields humidity is expected to remain just over 80% throughout the afternoon.

BBC Weather forecast for the Great North Run 2023

The BBC’s weather forecast is very different to the Met Office’s prediction with a cloudy morning making way for clearer skies by midday in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the afternoon goes on, the BBC team are predicting showers and a chance of thunderstorms from around 4pm into the evening with highs of 23°C from around 1pm. This high is expected to last until around 5pm.