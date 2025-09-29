Weather: Met Office forecast predicting cold start to week won't last

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
It has been a mixed weekend with cold nights balmy afternoons, but what can we expect this week?

Anyone who stepped out the front door on Monday morning will have noticed the bitterly cold temperatures to kick off the week.

However, the Met Office is thankfully not expecting this to last through the week.

This is what the weather service predicts we have in store for the days ahead.

Monday is expected to remain bright and sunny into the early afternoon, before clouding over later in the day. While this will result in grey skies, it is also predicted this will mean a less drastic call in overnight temperatures.

Lows of 10°C overnight will leave Tuesday morning feeling warmer than Monday and, with conditions expected to remain dry and cloudy, the mercury will remain fairly settled with highs of 17°C only falling to 12°C as we head into Wednesday.

The middle of the working week will also result in settled conditions with grey skies and highs of 16°C. A small chance of rain has been predicted throughout Wednesday morning, although this is not expected to be a prominent issue.

The overcast skies and dry conditions will also move into Thursday with highs of 16°C. However, on Thursday night it is though conditions are set to shift with rain predicted throughout the night and into Friday morning, while wind speeds are also expected to pick up before falling again on Friday morning.

The final day of the working week may start wet underfoot, but will turn into an overcast day with the chance of sunny spells and highs of 16°C.

