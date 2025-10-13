We are now into the depths of Autumn and the skies are really showing it!

It has been a mixed weekend weather-wise for the North East, and now as we enter a new week conditions are expected to level out.

A mix of clear skies on Saturday and colder overnight temperatures left Monday morning looking grey across most of the region, but how will the rest of the week look?

Forecasters have predicted another cold snap for South Tyneside.

Monday is expected to continue as it started, with grey clouds only getting darker as they evening approaches.

These cloudy skies will keep temperatures tolerable through the night with lows of 10°C heading into Tuesday, October 14 where much of the same is expected.

Grey skies will the mercury rising too much as highs of 13°C are predicted, although this is only expected to fall by two or three degrees overnight into Wednesday.

Similar conditions are expected across the midpoint of the working week with similar temperatures and heavy cloud cover continuing towards the weekend. In addition to this, very little wind is expected throughout the week, meaning we are not expecting a return of the stormy conditions we saw earlier in the month.

Looking further towards the weekend, the lack of sun is set to continue, although cloud cover may not be quite as heavy as earlier in the week.