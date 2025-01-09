Weather: Met Office predicts end of cold snap for the North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The start of 2025 has seen temperatures barely reach one degree point at times, but the Met Office believes this cold snap may finally come to an end soon.

The year has kicked off with a huge cold snap across the UK with airports closing their runways and roads becoming impossible to navigate due to ice and snow.

While we have seen minimal snowfall, aside from a flurry to kick off the first full week of the year in non coastal areas, the temperatures have kept many of us from wanting to venture outside.

The North East has seen freezing temperatures for most of 2025 so far.

Clear skies are expected to continue into the weekend, although this may only continue to keep the mercury down.

When does the Met Office forecast believe the cold weather will end in the North East?

Clear skies and low temperatures will continue for another few days yet, according to the Met Office forecast. Similar conditions to those we have experienced in the last couple of days will continue into the weekend.

Across the working week and into the weekend, highs of just 3°C are expected, with this coming on Friday, January 10 and Sunday, January 12. Saturday is expected to remain one degree cooler.

Heading into next week, things start to look different. Cloud cover towards the end of the weekend will continue into Monday, January 13 will help to bring temperatures up to a high of 9°C, rising an additional two degrees into the following day or so.

The Met Office’s medium range forecast, which runs from Monday, January 13 until Wednesday, January 22, reads: “High pressure is likely to build from the south, close to or over the UK throughout this period, with generally settled conditions prevailing for many. Cloud amounts will be variable and often large, with a chance of some fog developing under clearer spells, which could be slow to clear.

“Temperatures are likely to be generally around or a little above average in the north and west, although southern and eastern parts may be colder at times, especially where overnight fog and frost is slow to clear.”

No further snow is currently forecast across the North East.