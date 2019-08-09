Weather warnings issued as South Tyneside is set for a weekend of heavy rain and thunderstorms

Surfers have been battling heavy rain and strong winds as thunderstorms are set to hit

South Tyneside has already seen heavy rain across Friday, August 9 and the bad weather is set to get worse as the weekend arrives.

Both Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 have yellow warnings of thunderstorms following the heavy rain.

Thundery showers on both days have the possibility of producing torrential downpours which may cause floods and possible disruption to travel.

South Tyneside has already been dealing with heavy rain and strong winds

During summer months, thunderstorms are most likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential rain that can also cause damage to properties in the area.

Such weather can reduce drivers’ ability to see and be seen. During heavy rain, the Met Office advise avoiding a journey until it clears if possible. If you have no choice but to travel, choose main roads where fallen branches, debris and flooding are less likely.

If you do get caught out in the predicted thunder and lightning, it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside of your car.

When will the thunderstorms and heavy rain ease on Saturday, August 10?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warnings have been set for travelling in the area with heavy rain, strong winds and storms due

Heavy showers are set to turn to longer spells of rain throughout the day. Wind will be present especially over the hills and by the coast. There will be a maximum temperature 21 °C.

Thundery showers are set to arrive by as early at 9am with an 80% chance of rain. This will ease slightly by around 10am but rain will continue until 6pm.

The sun should appear by early evening where the chance of rain is set to be 10% after 7pm.

What is the weather forecast for Sunday, August 11?

While the sun is set to rise early, rain will pour by around 9am and become thundery by 10am at a 90% chance.

While it will ease at times, the thunder showers are set to continue throughout the day and into the early hours of Monday, August 12.