Weather: Yellow wind warning to bring 50mph gusts to North East this weekend

Temperatures may be on their way up, but the North East will need to contend with heavy winds this weekend.

Just after 10am on Thursday, February 20 the Met Office issued the latest in a series of weather warnings for the North East this winter with a yellow warning for wind.

The warning will be put in place as the week comes to an end on Sunday, February 23 and is set to cover much of the UK including all of the North East and Scotland as well as much of Yorkshire, the North West, Wales and parts of Devon and Cornwall.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for parts of the North East this weekend. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

Running from 6am until 6pm on Sunday, the Met Office are warning conditions may cause delays to public transport such as trains and buses as well as car journeys, which may take longer than usual.

The weather service also claims some “short term loss of power” is also possible across the region.

The Met Office’s forecast for the weekend is set to see warmer temperatures than we have seen throughout most of January and February as Spring finally looks to be just around the corner.

With temperatures peaking at 14°C towards the end of the working week, we can still expect sunny skies and highs of 11°C on Saturday before the worst of the conditions begin in the early hours of Sunday.

Wind speeds will rise with gusts heading above 30 miles per hour from around 3am with these peaking at around 9am at 52 miles per hour. This will combine with wet weather from mid-morning which will continue into the evening.

Temperatures throughout Sunday are expected to remain in the double figures, but only just, with highs of 10°C. After peaking in the morning gust speeds of over 40 miles per hour will continue until around 9pm.

Further heavy winds are expected around midday on Monday, but these will peak at around 30 miles per hour according to the Met Office forecast.