Weekend weather warning issued with threat of flooding and a danger to life

A weather warning has been issued for the region by the Met Office with the risk of flooding and a danger to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow warning, which is in place from 9am tomorrow (Saturday September 20) until 6am on Sunday, is for “heavy rainfall that may cause some transport disruption and flooding”.

A weather warning has been issued for the North East with the threat of flooding. | Sunderland Echo

A Met office spokesperson said: “There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing a danger to life. There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, as well as the potential for power cuts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson also warned about the potential impact on transport and travel.

They said: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

The current Met Office forecast for Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields shows a 60% to 80% chance of rain throughout the course of the day with the heaviest rain forecast to be from 5pm until the early hours of Sunday morning.