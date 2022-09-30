Weekend weather: What’s in store for South Tyneside according to the Met Office forecast

As we enter the month of October, it looks set to be a dry and bright weekend after a band of rain passes through on Friday afternoon.

As the nights draw in and the trees start to shed their leaves, autumn is very much in the air, but will this weekend be a time to put on your raincoat or enjoy a walk at the coast and end of season barbecue.

Here’s a run down of the weekend weather for South Shields as forecast by the Met Office.

Friday afternoon will see a band of heavy rain pass over the town which will start at around midday, intensify through the afternoon and turn into sunshine and light showers by evening. Temperatures will peak at around 14 degrees Celsius with gusty winds through mid-afternoon reaching 43mph.

Saturday looks set to be a fine day with long spells of autumn sunshine and a temperature high of 15 degrees Celsius, although there is the chance of light showers from around 5pm. It will be a fairly blustery day with westerly winds gusting up to 32mph throughout the afternoon.

Sunday will see another dry and bright day with a clear morning followed by light cloud and sunny spells in the afternoon. It will be a calmer day with westerly winds reaching a maximum speed of 26mph. The chance of rain is forecast at less than five per cent throughout the day.

