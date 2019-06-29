What the North East weather has in store for the next few days
Saturday was a scorcher – but is Sunday set to live up to its name?
Well, not quite if the Met Office is to be believed.
The sun may have been cracking the pavements on Saturday, but Sunday is set to be a more mixed affair.
Saturday saw an overcast start across the region give way to gorgeous sunshine.
Nationally, a new record temperature was set for 2019, with readings of 34C (93.2F) taken at Heathrow and elsewhere in west London on Saturday afternoon, just short of the 35.6C (96F) June record set in 1976.
Friday's reading of 30C (86F) at Achnagart in the Scottish Highlands was the previous record for this year.
The good news is that the forecast suggests Sunday, June 30, will still be a pretty nice day, even if it doesn’t quite live up to Saturday’s highs.
The Met Office says it will be mainly dry across eastern parts, with sunny spells and isolated showers, though it will be cloudier, with showers more frequent further west.
It will, however, be rather breezy and feel fresher than Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 21°C.
The beginning of the week sees a mixed picture.
Monday will be cloudy with showers and feel cooler and breezier.
Tuesday and Wednesday, however, will be largely fine and dry, with sunny spells and variable cloud.
Temperatures will be near normal for the time of year, but it will feel warm in the sunshine.