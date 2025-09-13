What to expect from the North East weekend weather forecast ahead of Storm Amy

This is what you can expect from the weather in the North East this weekend.

With temperatures starting to cool, it feels like autumn is finally arriving here in the North East of England.

It has been a rather settled start to September, with the weather being mostly dry and mild.

However, Storm Amy is set to hit the UK this weekend and while we aren’t expected to see the worst of the conditions, it is looking like it will still be wet and windy in the North East.

Saturday, September 13

Forecasters are predicting that the North East will see some showers throughout Saturday morning but it so dry up with some bright spells as we head into the early afternoon.

According to the Met Office, the region will then see more rain by mid-afternoon and into the evening.

A cloudy night is forecast but it is expected to remain dry.

Daily highs of 16°C.

Sunday, September 14

Bright sunny spells are forecast for Sunday morning, with temperatures set to sit around the 11°C mark.

The North East could see some cloudy spells as we head into the afternoon before the weather is expected to turn wet as we approach Sunday evening.

Heavy showers are expected as we head into Sunday night, with forecasters expecting daily highs of 16°C.

Monday, September 15

The wet weather looks set to continue right into Monday morning with showers forecast throuhgout.

At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a let up in the rain as showers are expected to continue over the course of the afternoon and into the evening.

Ever so slightly warmer on Monday, with highs of 17°C.