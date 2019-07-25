Why today is set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far
As temperatures soar across the region, we could see the mercury hitting nearly 30°C.
The region has been hit by the heat, and is set to increase on Thursday, July 25, as temperatures as set to hit around 28°C in some areas.
Temperatures could go higher, as hot air continues to push up from the Continent this week, causing a heatwave for the region.
Heatwaves are extreme weather events that meet the threshold. This is when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold of 25°C.
Met Office research into last year's record-breaking summer temperatures found they were about 30 times more likely as a result of climate change
caused by humans.
Dr Mark McCarthy from the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: "Reaching 40°C in the UK is an unprecedented event in the observational records of UK climate.
"Historically UK summer heatwaves would typically tend to peak in the low 30°C with extreme events reaching the mid-30s.
"Climate change has increased the likelihood and severity of heatwave episodes across Europe, which will have also increased the risks of a 40C temperature event in the UK."
The hottest day of the year has also increased, and in the last decade the temperature was around 0.8°C higher than compared to the period between 1961-1990.
So in the words of the 1999 hit from Baz Luhrmann, “Trust me on the sunscreen.”