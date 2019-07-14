Will Marti Pellow fans get Wet Wet Wet at Bents Park today? Here's what the weather has in store in South Shields hour-by-hour
Hundreds of music lovers will head for Bents Park, as Marti Pellow kicks off this year’s free summer concerts.
Gates open at 12pm today, Sunday July 14, for Priority Plus ticket holders and 12.45pm for general admission.
The former Wet Wet Wet frontman will be joined by boyband New Rules, who recently released their new song Fix Somebody, and local group The Good Souls, covering a range of songs from The Killers to Oasis.
But will fans need their sun cream or their brollies?
The Met office says the morning will have a dry but cloudy start, especially towards the east coast where there may be isolated light showers.
Cloud will clear slowly from late morning onwards, giving some bright or warm sunny spells by the afternoon.
The region’s maximum temperature will be 19C, but it will be cooler on the coast.
11am: Cloudy but dry, 15C. Risk of UV.
Noon: Cloudy but dry, 15C. Risk of UV.
1pm: Cloudy but dry, 15C. High risk of UV
2pm: Sunny intervals, 15C. Risk of UV.
3pm: Sunny intervals, 15C. Risk of UV.
4pm: Sunny intervals, 15C. Risk of UV.
5pm: Sunny, 15C. Risk of UV.