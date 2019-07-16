Will South Tyneside see a day of sun on Tuesday, July 16?
Sun and rain have been following each other recently but we could be in luck as the Met Office predicts sun and cloud for South Tyneside.
How will the day start?
South Tyneside will see a fine day with sunshine but cloud will appear by lunchtime. It will remain largely dry with a lack of rain and it will be another warm day with sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
What will this evening bring?
Any cloud from the day will fade and leave a clear night. Mist is possible around the coast. Minimum temperature 16 °C.
What is predicted for tomorrow?
Wednesday, July 17 will begin with a fine outlook, still feeling warm in the sunshine. Showers could develop during the afternoon though with heavier and more frequent bursts during the evening and overnight. A maximum temperature of 23 °C is predicted.
Will sun continue for the rest of the week?
While the sun will appear on Thursday, July 18, showers could follow. The day will feel fresher and into the weekend, the weather will become more cloudy after a bright start on Friday, July 19. Rain predicted for later that day. Saturday, July 20 will also have sunny spells but there is a good chance of showers along across the weekend.
It seems we won’t be escaping the showers yet.