Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office for heavy rain and potential flooding in South Shields
The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and the chance of potential flooding.
The weather warning is in place today (Thursday, November 17) until midnight. Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day and night with a brief period of lighter rain forecast between 4pm and 7pm.
The Met Office warns that potential flooding could lead to disruption to train and bus services with the potential for flooded roads cutting off isolated communities.
Most Popular
Flooded roads and spray could also lead to difficult driving conditions.