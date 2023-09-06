Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A weekend of summer activities is being held on the South Shields shoreline later this month to celebrate the King Charles III England Coast Path.

The events, being hosted by South Shields Surf School - a community interest company based in South Shields focused on sharing the benefits of being in and around our ocean - as well as Natural England, will take place at Sandhaven Beach, South Shields, on September, 16 and 17 from 10am to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suitable for people of all ages and abilities, the weekend’s events will include a variety of free activities such as:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaside story telling and lively local music

The opportunity to discover the unique Beach of Dreams flags. The Beach of Dreams began in 2021 as a 500-mile walk over 35 days along the East Coast of England, where local communities travelled with 500 silk pennants, each conveying people's hopes for the future. The 500 silk pennants will be displayed to the public during the weekend celebrations.

A coastal parade, run by North East community interest group Creative Seed, and funded by Natural England which will walk from the iconic Souter Lighthouse to the Bamburgh pub in South Shields, with dancers, drummers and a range of carnival costumes.

A surf competition - with various categories to enter. HOME | Autumnbeachfestival (shieldssurf.wixsite.com).

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sandhaven Beach

The 7.5-mile stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path from South Shields to Sunderland consists of a series of sandy bays and is packed with a rich variety of coastal wonders.

The events come just weeks after the last stretch of the King Charles III Coast Path in Northumberland officially opened on 23 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Constable, Natural England’s Programme Manager for the King Charles III England Coast Path, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this event to celebrate the wonderful section of the King Charles III England Coast Path in South Shields.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to come and find out more about the path and its rich local environment. There is something for everyone. So, whether you’re a seasoned walker or new to the coast path and would like to find out more, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming you.”

READ MORE: RNLI face three major call outs in two hours

Opening access to the coast is part of the Government’s ambition to connect people with nature and is key to achieving the aspirations of the Government’s 25-Year Environment Plan.