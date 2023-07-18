Well loved South Tyneside nursery nurse to retire after over 30 years of service

A well loved and appreciated nursery nurse in South Tyneside will be retiring on Friday, July 21 after over 30 years working for South Tyneside Council.

Brenda Caswell, is retiring from her role at Sue Hedley Nursery School, located on Campbell Park Road in Hebburn.

The nursery which was first opened in 2000, has continued to have a rating of outstanding by Ofsted since 2008, with their most recent inspection being in June of this year.

Brenda has worked at the Hebburn nursery as a qualified nursery nurse since 2004, however she began her career with South Tyneside Council in 1990, originally in the role of a supervisory assistant at Bedewell Primary School, before joining the Early Excellence Centre in 2004.

Now, Brenda will be leaving her role and the school behind, to retire after many years of hard work, helping to teach and shape children of South Tyneside.

Colleagues of Brenda’s at Sue Hedley Nursery School said: “Throughout her time at Sue Hedley Nursery School, Brenda has brought so much joy to the lives of the children she has taught, with her highscope led teaching, laughter, wisdom and her classic circle times with her best friend, Clifford the Puppet!”

