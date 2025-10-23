A Hebburn opticians has launched its ability to offer hearing care services.

Hankinson Optometrists, on Station Road, in Hebburn, have teamed up with The Hearing Care Partnership (THCP) to bring new hearing care services to the business.

The new collaboration allows for complete hearing and eye care to take place all under one roof.

A full suite of hearing services will be provided at Hankinson Optometrists by THCP’s audiologist, Ryan Pourhana.

These include free full hearing assessments, ear wax removal, advanced hearing aids, tinnitus consultations, and custom hearing protection for work and leisure.

Ryan Pourhana, from South Shields, is the audiologist at Hankinson Optometrists, in Hebburn. | Other 3rd Party

Rebecca Hankinson, owner and optometrist at Hankinson’s, has welcomed the opportunity to offer more health services at the Hebburn shop.

She said: “Regular hearing checks are important, yet many people often delay seeking help.

“By introducing audiology alongside optometry, we hope to make it easier for patients to take proactive steps in maintaining their overall wellbeing.

“Many of our patients have been with us for years, and being able to support both their vision and hearing health means we can look after them more completely.

“Hearing well is such an important part of staying connected with family, friends, and community life.”

Ryan, who is from South Shields, completed a aster’s degree in clinical science (audiology) at Aston University before going on to work as an audiologist in hospitals in Coventry and Warwickshire.

He added: “We believe hearing care should be personal, thorough, and convenient.

“Our free hearing assessments give people the opportunity to understand their hearing health with no obligation — just friendly, expert advice.

“Whether someone needs help with hearing loss, ear wax removal, or simply reassurance, we’re here to help.

“Better hearing can give people a better quality of life, particularly in work and social environments where poor hearing can make conversations difficult.

Ryan will be running a clinic at the Hebburn opticians every Tuesday. | Other 3rd Party

“People with hearing difficulties can also find themselves fatigued at having to concentrate so hard to understand what people are saying.

“Hankinson’s is the perfect partner for us in Hebburn – they are very well respected, in a great location in central Hebburn – close to the Metro – and there is plenty of free parking close by.”

The THCP’s new clinic will be available every Tuesday between 9am and 5pm - with appointments available by calling 0191 483 2524.

You can also book and find out more by visiting: https://www.thcp.co.uk/.