We’re helping to improve the natural environment of South Shields’ beaches
Volunteers from Northumbrian Water were at South Shields’ Sandhaven Beach on Monday, September 8, as they took part in a litter pick to raise money for two charities.
Staff were helping clean the beach as part of the company’s employee volunteering scheme - with money being raised for Water Aid and Cancer Research.
Zoe Frogbrook, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Northumbrian Water, has highlighted that the event is more than just people tidying up a beach.
She said: “It's been a great day in South Shields, and we're always delighted to give our time and energy to help protect our local beaches in this way.
"The beach cleans are more than just a tidy-up and are part of our ongoing efforts to support our local communities, and protect and improve the natural environment here in the North East.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
“Last year alone, we helped over 700 charitable causes through our employee volunteering scheme."
You can find out more about Northumbrian Water at: https://www.nwl.co.uk/.