A Stagecoach North East mechanic has been recognised for his outstanding achievement and commitment to excellence after being named the Institute of Road Transport Engineers (IRTE) North East Student of the Year.

South Shields depot-based Jordan Larkin received the award, which celebrates the achievements of top-performing transport engineering students from further education colleges across the region.

Larkin, a shift fitter, recently moved to the South Shields depot after completing his apprenticeship in Sunderland and Hartlepool.

Gary Chisholm, Engineering Director at Stagecoach North East, said: “We are incredibly proud of Jordan for his outstanding achievement in winning the IRTE North East Student of the Year award.

“His dedication, skill, and commitment to learning are a real credit to him and to the high-quality training provided by his tutors and fellow colleagues. This award not only celebrates Jordan’s individual achievements but also highlights the vital role of technical education in shaping our future workforce at Stagecoach.”

The award was presented at the IRTE North Eastern Centre’s Annual Awards Presentation & Gala Dinner, held at the Delta Marriott Hotel. The event brought together nominees, their families, lecturers, and industry professionals to recognise emerging talent within the North East’s transport engineering sector.