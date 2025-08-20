Life is bringing a new dome show the North East.

Visitors to the Life Science Centre (Life), on Times Square, in Newcastle city centre can now journey to the depths of the ocean to discover the origins of life on planet Earth.

They can also soar into space in the search for extra-terrestrial life thanks to the centre’s brand new 360° immersive show.

‘Life: The Greatest Story’ is a new full-dome show narrated by actor Alex Kingston, of Doctor Who and ER, and will be screened at the centre’s state-of-the-art planetarium.

The now show has been written and produced by the same talented in-house team behind the acclaimed ‘What Santa Sees’, which received international attention.

Life: The Greatest Story takes visitors on a journey from the depths of the ocean up into space. | Other 3rd Party

The 25-minute show pushes the boundaries of full-dome film production, combining 3D animation with live action filming.

Starting with a deep dive tour of the ocean floor to discover the earliest forms of life, the show then goes on to cover the evolution of plants, fungi and animals.

Visitors will visit dinosaurs, explore forest and lava landscapes and venture into space to explore the big question: “Does life exist elsewhere in the universe?”

Linda Conlon, the Life Chief Executive, has expressed her pride at being able to bring the show to the centre in Newcastle.

She said: “We are incredibly proud of our talented team for creating such a captivating show, combining science, storytelling and amazing imagery.

“It offers a compelling exploration of planet Earth and, hopefully, visitors will leave with a deeper connection to it and a renewed enthusiasm to protect it.”

Life: The Greatest Story is part of the science centre’s summer programme, with all shows, activities, and exhibition being included in the admission price.

For more details about life, visit: https://www.life.org.uk/.