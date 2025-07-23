A South Tyneside charity is once again ensuring children stay fed and entertained during the summer holidays.

Key, a South Tyneside-based charity, is providing support to children over the course of this year’s six-week summer holidays (July 21 until August 29).

The charity is providing free crafts and snacks, plus take home recipe bags, for children, from any family who would benefit, aboard its Key Community Bus

The bus will be running to its usual timetable, of Tuesday to Thursday, over the holidays - full times are here: https://keycommunity.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/080425-timetable.pdf.

As always, the activities and food provision will take place on a fist come, first served basis and while stocks last.

The aptly named ‘Busto Packs’ (recipe bags) serve four people and will be distributed at the end of each session - with one per family available.

Recipe bags will include a meat, fish, or vegetarian-based option with easy-to-follow instructions to cook together at home.

The upper deck of the bus with be hosting boredom busting craft activities and all children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of the session.

No booking for the bus is required, families can simply turn up at any of the scheduled bus stops.

Key’s Prevention and Intervention team will also be on hand to support the bus team to provide advice and guidance to families if required.

Families can also take advantage of the bus’s book swap library and access free pre-loved school uniform, for primary and secondary schools throughout South Tyneside.

Uniform can also be collected from the charity’s Key of Life Foodbank.

To secure yours, message Key to Life’s Facebook page (@KeytoLifeFoodbank), or give the team a call on 07833 613 393, with full details of school and sizes required and a volunteer will let you know if available and when ready to collect.

Key is also offering hard-pressed local families that can to go on a free day trip by coach to Beadnell on Friday, August 8.

The day includes a free packed lunch for everyone attending, plus seashore fun, learning and creativity delivered by Ranger Jane’s beach school.

For more information and booking details, visit: https://keycommunity.org.uk/.