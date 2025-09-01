We’re taking the lead to make mental health support more accessible in South Tyneside

A group of young women are making it easier for people to access mental health support in South Tyneside.

Bright Futures, a women’s charity in South Tyneside, are helping a group of young women to make to easier for people to find the mental health support that they need.

After taking part in the charity’s ‘She Leads’ programme, a programme that focuses on emotions, resilience, and confidence, the group then applied to The Key for funding.

They were successfully awarded £500 to deliver their own social action project, which is designed to tackle barriers that young people often face when trying to access mental health help.

The event will be held at the Ocean Road Community Centre, in South Shields, on Wednesday, September 10. | Google Maps

Having been motivated by their own struggles in finding support, the young women have organised a community event at the Ocean Road Community Centre, on Wednesday, September 10, from 4pm until 6pm.

The event is aiming to bring together a range of local services, both statutory and voluntary, that support young people aged 11 to 25-years-old.

Each service will be hosting their own information stall, as well as offering guidance, advice and reassurance, in the hope that barriers to mental health support can be reduced.

Ellen Maloney, a Project Worker at Bright Futures, has expressed her delight at the group of young women taking the lead on signposting mental health support to others in South Tyneside.

She said: "It’s amazing to see these young women taking the lead to make mental health support more visible and accessible in South Tyneside.

“Their passion and personal experience have driven this project, and this event will give young people the confidence and information they need to reach out for help when they need it most."

The event is open to the whole community and everyone is welcome to go along and find out more.

Free refreshments will be available and visitors will also receive a take-home information sheet with key contacts and service details.

For more information, visit: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.