West Boldon man caught driving at over 3 times alcohol limit banned from driving and could be jailed
John Paterson, 32, blew the high booze level after being stopped at the wheel of a blue Citroen C1 by police in Hylton Lane, West Boldon, on Monday, June 2 Paterson, of Free Rivers Court, also West Boldon, gave a breath test reading of 116mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving. Magistrates adjourned the case and ordered an all-options report, meaning Paterson could be imprisoned when he returns to the same court to be sentenced.
Prosecutor Jade Houston did not address the hearing and Heather Bolton, defending, said only: “This is a case where I anticipate pre-sentence reports.” Magistrates told Patterson they needed to know more about the circumstances of his offence before he could be sentenced on Thursday, November 6.
They immediately banned him from driving by imposing an interim disqualification.