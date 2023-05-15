West Boldon Primary School plant special coronation time capsule

Pupils at West Boldon primary school created a special time capsule to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation, which took place on Saturday, May 6.

Children across all age groups at the school participated in gathering items for the time capsule, which included eco-friendly postcards, coins, colouring in sheets, a newspaper and more.

The children also wrote a special message to put inside the capsule so that the prospective finders of the time capsule in many years to come could know what the children who attended West Boldon Primary School in 2023 were like.

Headteacher Linsey Garr explained that she felt it was important for the children to get involved with the coronation celebrations in a fun way.

The school also had a special coronation dinner which consisted of coronation chicken and crown cookies. They also had fact sheets and puzzles to help the children learn about the monarchy.

Seven-year-old Riley and six-year-old Molly, both in Year Two at West Boldon Primary school, told us of their excitement in creating the time capsule.

They said: “Kids in the future might dig up outside, see a bit of metal and find our capsule - they might think it’s a treasure chest!”

Riley spoke about how the coins they put into the time capsule had the Queen’s face on, and how children in the future wouldn’t remember that.

“They might find the money and think we are not even close to that time! We are well ahead!” He said excitedly.

Garr, along with school governor and chair of the PTA Anna Wight, also told us of all the different activities the children have taken part in to learn about the coronation and the King himself.

They also stressed the importance of making eco-friendly postcards to reflect the beliefs of the King. The school has their own eco club who have recently won an award for designing an eco-friendly poster.

Garr said of creating the coronation time capsule as a school: “I think it highlights British values, which is part of our curriculum but also to be aware of current situations and what is happening in our country. It’s important for us to have those conversations, and for them to understand the monarchy.”

Wight reiterated how important it was for the children to have the memory of taking part, especially as they will likely see an heir take to the throne in their lifetime.

