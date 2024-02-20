Westoe Road: Two people sent to hospital after South Shields car crash
A car collision on South Shields' Westoe Road left two people needing support in hospital.
The incident occurred at around 4pm with emergency services arriving shortly after.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision yesterday (19 February) on Westoe Road in South Shields shortly after 4pm. We dispatched one ambulance crew and two HART crews (Hazardous Area Response Team). Two patients were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “At 4pm yesterday (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Westoe Road, in South Shields.
“Emergency services attended and none of those involved are believed to have sustained serious injuries in the incident.
“A section of the road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened a short time later."