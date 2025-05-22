It’s been revealed that the North East has had the driest start to a year since 1956.

According to the Environment Agency, there is now a medium - but increasing - risk of drought, and Northumbrian Water has implemeted Level 1 of its Drought Plan by reminding its customers to be more mindful of their water usage when it comes to things like paddling pools, hot tubs and watering their gardens, in a bid to help protect water resources and the environment.

Kieran Ingram, Water Director at Northumbrian Water, said: “The sunshine and prolonged hot dry weather means we have seen an increase in demand for water recently. Although we're used to managing demand, we still need customers to play their part by using water wisely, so that we can continue to manage supplies and keep the water flowing.

“We will continually monitor our stocks of water this over the dry period, but when large numbers of people start using things like hot tubs or paddling pools it can pull heavily on our resources and sometimes this means the water in our network is being used faster than we can turn it from raw water into drinking water.

“If you do decide to use things like these, make sure you get the best out of them, for example, if you’re using a standard paddling pool this weekend without chlorine, you can re-use the water afterwards to water your plants or wash your car. Even small changes can make a big difference, so make sure you’re doing all you can to be mindful this summer.”

Although a hose pipe ban is inevitable this summer, we can all take steps now to save water.

But are we getting a hose pipe ban?

When asked directly Northumbrian Water said there was not about to be brought it at the moment. However, each water supply company has to produce a drought plan, with increasing measures depending on the severity of the drought. Level 1 is an “appeal for restraint”, which is what we’re currently seeing. Level 2 is when hose pipe bans come in for domestic users, and in Level 3 this is escalated to apply to non-domestic or commercial customers.

River flows

Government figures show monthly mean river flows have decreased from “notably low” to “exceptionally low” at Heaton Mill and Witton Park. All sites fall within the exceptionally low range with the exception of Rothbury and Hartford Bridge, which remain in the notably low range. Monthly mean flows ranged from just 10 per cent of the long-term average at Rutherford Bridge to 36 per cent at Middleton in Teesdale where flows are supported by releases from Cow Green reservoir.

All reservoir stocks decreased across the area last month. The largest decreases were within the Durham Group, Lune and Balder group, and Cow Green, which recorded between a 9.5 per cent and 16.8 per cent decrease in stock. Reservoir stocks across the area are below average for the time of year and the Durham group is very close to it’s April minimum.

Simple things people can do to help save water:

Shorter showers – For every minute less you spend in the shower, you save around 12 litres of water.

Use a watering can instead of a hose or sprinkler and water plants in the evening or first thing in the morning, as sun and wind can take away moisture.

There’s no need to water your lawn – established lawns will soon recover once rainfall returns.

Never leave your sprinkler on overnight. It is counter-productive, because when it's wet and dark, it will encourage snails and slugs to come out and they will eat your plants. A sprinkler left running use between 500 and 1,000 litres of water an hour. Instead, try using a watering can early in the morning before the sun is fully risen.

Use the eco setting – using the eco setting on your washing machine can save around 30 litres of water per wash. That’s enough drinking water for one person for around 15 days. Do the same on your dishwasher too, for extra savings!

Check the weather and schedule your car wash for a day after it rains. Washing your car on the grass helps put the excess water to good use and try using a bucket instead of a hose

Dish the dirt – there’s no need to pre-rinse any plates, simply scrape and place in the dishwasher.

Warm weather can cause pipe damage. To save water in your area, report any leaks online you spot so that they can be fixed quickly or call 0800 393 084.