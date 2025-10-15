We’ve looked after Bedewell Grange residents for a combined total of 40 years

Three members of staff at a Hebburn care home are celebrating service milestones.

Three staff members at Bedewell Grange, on Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn, have all received Long Year Service Awards in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for a combined total of 40 years.

Marylin Feron a laundry assistant, and Audrey Martin, a housekeeper, both started working at the Hebburn care home in 2010 and have both worked in various roles within the home.

Emily Mclean, a carer, started in August 2015 and has worked with both residents and their relatives in that time to ensure that their needs have been and are continuing to be met.

Audrey Martin (left) and Marylin Feron both starting working at Bedewell Grange, in Hebburn, in 2010. | Other 3rd Party

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester, has praised the trio for all their efforts at Bedewell Grange over the years.

She said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Emily, Marilyn and Audrey have achieved these milestones.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Rebecca Travis, Senior General Manager of Bedewell Grange, has highlighted how important all three members of staff are to the team at the care home.

She added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating three special awards this year. Emily with ten years’ service and Marylin and Audrey with an amazing 15 years.

Emily Mclean (right) started working at the care home as a carer in 2015. | Other 3rd Party

“They have all demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

“I speak for all of us here at Bedewell Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with them all.”

You can find out more about Bedewell Grange at: https://www.barchester.com/home/bedewell-grange-care-home.