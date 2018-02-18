What this week's weather has in store as schools return from half-term

Tomorrow sees children head back to school after a fairly chilly half-term holiday. But what does the weather have in store for us this week?

The forecast for the North East isn't a bad one, considering it's the last full week in February.

Tonight will be cloudy, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle overnight.

It will become misty and murky, with fog over hills, with light winds, and the minimum temperature will be 3°C.

Monday will be misty, with overcast skies bringing periods of mostly light rain or drizzle.

Winds will continue to be light, with variable direction. Temperatures will peak at 8°C, dipping to 6°C at night.

The outlook for Tuesday is cloudy and misty again, with rain or drizzle, with temperatures ranging from 8°C during the day to 3°C at night.

Wednesday will see the weather turning clearer and mostly dry, though temperatures will be a little cooler, ranging from a daytime maximum of 6°C to 1°C at nighttime.

It will be mainly dry with some sunshine possible on Thursday, but becoming colder towards the end of the week, with overnight frosts.