When are bins being collected across South Tyneside over Christmas in 2023?

With Christmas falling on a weekend and bank holidays running on, it can be tough to remember which days bins across the North East will be collected over the Christmas and New Year period. This is when South Tyneside residents should leave their bins to be collected throughout the final weeks of the year.

When are bins being collected across South Tyneside this Christmas?

With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, South Tyneside Council has confirmed there will be a small change to services following the big day.

No changes will be made before Christmas Day, although the following week will see changes.

Collections will take place a day later than normal during the festive period between Boxing Day and Friday, Decemner 29.

Regular Tuesday collections will be collected on Wednesday, December 27 while Wednesday and Thursday collections will be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday respectively instead.

After regular Thursday bins will be collected on Friday, December 29, regular Friday service will take place on the morning of Saturday, December 30.

What day does Christmas fall on in 2023?

Christmas Day in 2023 falls on a Monday this year, leaving a long weekend for many who are lucky enough to not work weekends or bank holidays across the UK.

When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?

There are two official bank holidays in the UK over December, these fall on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 and Boxing Day.