The end of October sees clocks across the country leave British Summer Time and return to Greenwich Mean Time following a period of being within British Summer Time, which started when the clocks last changed at the end of March.

Twice a year across the country people must change their clocks to reflect the changing seasons, moving them an hour forward at the start of summer and backward at the start of winter.

When do the clocks change in October 2023?

Clocks across the UK will be going back one hour at 2am on Sunday, October 29.

This will mean mornings will be brighter and the sun will set earlier in the evenings.

British Summer Time will return in March 2023 when clocks go forward.

How will the clocks changing impact sunset and sunrise times?

With the additional hour, sunrise and sunset times will also change by 60 minutes. The day before the clocks change will see full daylight between 8:00am and 5:37m while the following day will experience full daylight between 7:02am and 4:35pm.

The shortest day of the year, or Winter solstice, will fall on Wednesday, December 21 when South Tyneside will only see just over seven hours of full daylight between 8:29am and 3:39pm.

These times may change by a minute or so depending on where in the region residents are.

Do we gain an hour of sleep when the clocks change?

Yes, because of the clocks going back the UK will gain an extra hour throughout the night.

Will my phone clock change automatically?

