When is the Christmas lights switch on in South Shields 2018, who is switching them on and what's happening on the day?

Christmas is just around the corner in South Shields, with just weeks to go until the annual lights switch-on.

Here's what you need to know about the big day:

Where and when is the Christmas lights switch-on in South Shields?

The switch-on takes place on Thursday November 22 outside The Word in South Shields Market Place. The free event runs from 6pm to 7pm.

Who is switching them on?

Irish X Factor veterans Jedward will join Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Ken Stephenson to switch on the festive lights.

What's happening on the night?

As well as a performance by Jedward, the evening will also include festive music, street entertainers, and an appearance from characters from The Customs House pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

The evening will be hosted by BBC Newcastle's Alfie Joey.