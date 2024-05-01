When South Tyneside bins will be collected after latest strike action put on hold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bin collection strikes across South Tyneside have been put on hold following positive talks between the council and unions.

But bins will not be collected this week, with the strikers not returning to work until Tuesday, May 7.

And while calling off of longer strike action will be welcomed by the people of the borough - thousands will not have their bins collected until next week.

Bin strikes have been put on hold. Photo: South Tyneside Council. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

South Tyneside Council and GMB have confirmed that disruption to waste services will be paused following positive discussions.

The GMB has agreed that the council’s waste crew will return to work on Tuesday, May 7 and action short of strike will be suspended to allow an action plan agreed in April to take effect.

The decision follows positive talks between the Council and GMB Trade Union on Wednesday, May 1.

In a statement, the council confirmed: “The action plan agreed with all trade unions and the workforce last month will see a range of improvements implemented in response to feedback from the workforce, to better support them in their roles and provide a comprehensive reset of the service for residents. This will include investment in the balancing of bin rounds; renewal and upgrading of equipment; and stronger engagement, communication and behaviour protocols put into place.

“The balancing of rounds was a fundamental ask of the waste crews that the Council has been keen to progress. It is hoped that by standing down further action a period of stability will allow full route optimisation work as requested by the workforce.”

Stuart Wright, Director of Place and Communities at South Tyneside Council said: “I am glad that we have been able to agree a way forward that not only cuts the current period of strike action short, but that ends action short of strike and ensures that we have that much needed period of stability we’ve been looking for.

“We have gone to great lengths to engage with and listen to the concerns of our workforce.

“The action plan gives all parties a constructive way forward and we will now press ahead to deliver it. We need everyone on board to bring about the improvements to the service and working conditions that the workforce has asked for.

“I’d like to once again thank the people of South Tyneside for their patience in what has been a challenging period for the borough.”

The suspension comes six months after waste crews began industrial action, in November 2023. A GMB re-ballot earlier this month also provides the potential for a further six months of action.

Mark Wilson, GMB Organiser said: “I am pleased that we have come to an agreement that helps us deliver the agreed plan and gives us the foundations to move forward positively.

“We are hopeful that we will be in a position to bring industrial action to an end following a period of stability, engagement, and investment in the service. All parties appreciate the level of disruption caused to the people of South Tyneside over the last six months but today we have agreed the foundations to bring an end to that in the longer term.”

This week’s strike will continue with no bins being collected before Tuesday, May 7.

The council statement continued: “Residents are advised to present all bins and leave them out until one is collected from Tuesday 7 May, this includes green waste bins for those subscribed to the garden waste collection service.

“As part of ongoing attempts to mitigate the impact of the strike skips have already been reinstated across the borough. They will be available every day 9am – 3pm until Tuesday 14 May to support residents to dispose of excess waste. For full details of locations visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk

