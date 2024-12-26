Can you work out whereabouts these nine mystery locations are in South Tyneside?
Each image has a clue to go with it to help you work out where in the borough it might be located.
Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters and get the headlines delivered to your inbox
Good luck and make sure you check out all the answers at the end.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.