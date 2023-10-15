Whitburn-based Aria Art and Movement CIC set to hold underwater art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aria Art and Movement CIC, based at The Barnes Institute in Whitburn, is set to host an underwater art exhibition where the exhibits are actually submerged in the water.

The community interest company, which specialises in aerial and underwater photography, will be showcasing its work to the public for the first time in the form of an exhibition.

The event will take place at the Boldon Diving Centre, on the Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, on Thursday, October 26, between 7pm and 8pm.

An example of some of the artwork that will be on display at the exhibition. Photo: Aria Art and Movement CIC.

There will be trained divers on hand to assist the public in viewing the artwork underwater if they wish - with plenty of exhibits also available to look at on dry land.

Aria Art and Movement has also arranged for some of the models in the artwork to come along and give a live recreation of the exhibits.

Sarah Dobbs, one of the directors at Aria Art and Movement, has told the Shields Gazette what the public can expect from the event when it takes place later this month.

Some of the artwork will be recreated live for the public to see. Photo: Aria Art and Movement CIC.

She said: “We run monthly underwater shoots, with some people even having yearly memberships with us so we have a variety of pictures that we wanted to show off.

“We decided that it would be good to do an exhibition but as we are interested in immersive stuff, and because a lot of what we do is underwater, we thought it would be better to do it below the water than just on dry land.

“There will be around six canvases created by our photographer, Neil Johnson, under the water with the models in the photo alongside them to recreate the scenes.

“Anyone is welcome to go under the water to view them as there will be trained divers on hand throughout the event to help members of the public.

“We will also have scans of the images and projectors in the pool area on dry land so there is no need to go in the water if people don’t want to.

Trained divers will be on hand to help the public view the artwork under the water. Photo: Aria Art and Movement CIC.

“It really is a different kind of exhibition so that makes me nervous but also really excited at the same time.

“We’ve done in performances underwater in the past but those have always been private events so it will be good to share something with the public for the first time.”