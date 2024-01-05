Whitburn golf club recieves grant for major revamp of course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitburn golf club have been handed a £14,000 grant from the FairWays Foundation to help with a major course revamp.

Situated on the coast at Marsden in South Shields, Whitburn have carried out a massive bunker renovation and course redesign much to the delight of it’s 650 members.

A CASC registered club open to all, Whitburn attracts upwards of 4,000 visitors a year and The FairWays Foundation grant will assist in the replanting of heather and gorse bushes to further enhance the seaside course.

Club officials recently held a site meeting with Charlie Greasley, the golf course constructor, and course architect Jonathan Gaunt, who produced the comprehensive redevelopment plan to take in their views on the planting programme.

Work is also due to start on five bunkers on the coastal side of the course below Lizard Lane with club volunteers working with greens staff.

Mark Newton, Whitburn’s treasurer and director, said: “This grant assists us maintain our attractiveness to both members and visitors alike which is the mainstay of our survival and particularly to the current economic climate of higher inflation and high energy costs.

“We have embraced solar power on our clubhouse and would like to further investigate wind power to achieve our aim of carbon zero and nil energy costs into the future.

“Whitburn Golf Club was founded in 1934 and has always attempted to offer affordable golf to youngsters through a various range of ages, with the benefits of brisk exercise and fresh sea air.”

The FairWays foundation is a stand alone not for profit organisation dedicated to safeguarding the environment, supporting conservation-based projects - big and small, as well as educational events for professionals, newcomers to the field and for future minds.

View over the coastal side of Whitburn golf course

Environmental stewardship is not an initiative. It is a long term investment into our future and the future of our industry. The FairWays foundation directly funds local and global projects that advance the conservation of our natural resources. These projects will help to preserve the environment we live and work in whilst encouraging education and stewardship not only within our industry but also within wider communities.

For more information, visit www.thefairwaysfoundation.com

Whitburn Golf Club offers affordable golf, and beneficial exercise for all.