Whitburn Golf Club to host top Durham County tournament after major course revamp
Whitburn Golf Club is set to host a top Durham County golf tournament.
Whitburn Golf Club, on Lizard Lane, will have the honour of hosting a top Durham County golf tournament following a major renovation of its course.
The coastal golf club, with overlooks Marsden Bay, is set to host the 2024 Durham County Seniors Championship on June 26 and 27.
Officials at Whitburn Golf Club have stated that the course will be at it's best for the tournament following the completion of renovation work.
The work was made possible due to an interest-free loan from a club member and a £14,000 grant from the FairWays Foundation.
As part of the work, the golf club's course has seen the renovation of the majority of bunkers, new tees, re-alignment of some fairways and the return of the course to more than 60,000 yards.
The final touches of the work, which will be completed before the Seniors Championship, will see the planting of the heather/gorse and wild flowers.
Mark Newton, Whitburn Golf Club's treasurer and director, has welcomed the FairWays grant to help the club to continue its improvement for the future.
He said: “This grant assists us to maintain our attractiveness to both members and visitors alike, which is the mainstay of our survival and in particular, to the current economic climate of higher inflation and high energy costs.
“We have embraced solar power on our clubhouse and would like to further investigate wind power to achieve our aim of carbon zero and nil energy costs into the future.”