Why Matthew Perry’s death has caused an international shock and sadness

As the news broke via TMZ last night that Friends star Matthew Perry had passed away aged 54 from apparent drowning, my phone would not stop buzzing with messages from everyone I knew.

You see, celebrity deaths can hit hard for the everyday folk. Whether it be due to the fact we are huge fans of the person in question, or just a general shock over a high-profile celebrity passing away.

Friends aired from 1995 until 2004, with Perry in one of the lead roles as Chandler Bing.

Friends is without a doubt one of the most loved and watched television series of all time, and given that it has been constantly repeated on television and streamed on services such as Netflix, those who didn’t watch it originally have been able to do so, and fall in love with the show, the characters and its cast.

Tributes have poured in for the star, from those who worked directly with him, fellow celebrities who were inspired by him, and members of the public who were huge fans of Perry himself and his character on Friends.

Perry has of course had many other acting roles working alongside the likes of Zac Efron, Bruce Willis, Salma Hayek and many other fellow acting stars, but he is certainly most known for his role as Chandler - a sarcastic, funny and loveable character providing some of the most hilarious moments and lines throughout the series.

Many people, including myself, see Friends as a comfort television show, something to put on the screen when feeling sad, happy or when you can’t think of anything else to watch.

This is why, I believe, that Perry’s death has caused a widespread shock and sadness that is being felt across countries, and by many generations.

Friends and the characters of the show, became a constant in homes across the world, meaning that the loss of the actor who was such a familiar face has certainly devastated the fans.

Perry also released his debut autobiography last year named Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing in which he discussed his personal life, childhood, career and struggles with alcohol and drugs.

It was the first time Perry had spoken so openly about his life and struggles, and the book was an instant hit.

I was in the middle of reading the book when the news broke, and I was hit with emotion and genuine shock at the death of the beloved TV star, despite not knowing him personally.

Perry’s death has caused an international upset and period of mourning, as we all feel we have lost a friend.