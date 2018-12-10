Wife raises thousands for Cancer Connections charity in husband’s honour

Newlywed Emma Kidd has gone the extra mile to boost the coffers at cancer charity – and support her husband in his battle with the illness.

The admin worker ran this year’s Great North Run – raising almost £4,000 for Cancer Connections – after being inspired to do the hard yards by new hubby Wayne.

He was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in mid-2016 and underwent treatment to remove part of his stomach and pancreas, and gall bladder.

In February, the couple, of Ushaw Road, Hebburn, were told the cancer had spread to his pancreas, lungs and bones.

The shock diagnosis saw them rush forward their planned wedding by almost a year – and they tied the knot in March.

Painter Wayne, 38, has since responded well to six months of chemotherapy, his tumours reducing in size and number.

During treatment, he urged Emma, 37, to take part in September’s annual half marathon race to raise funds for the South Shields-based charity.

She did so alongside pals Kelly Keenan, 35, a hair stylist, fellow admin worker Danielle Davidson, 31, and her fiancée Scott Gray, 29, a self-employed joiner.

Emmacombined the run with a fundraising night which was supported by her friends, singers Jenny Daniels, Pure and Simple, and Kate Daniels, and borough businesses.

Event night money and run sponsorship totalled £3,789, which will support Cancer Connections’ services to sufferers and their families.

She said: “Wayne has always been very fit and his diagnosis of bile duct cancer was a huge shock.

“Doctors say that it usually on affects people who are quite old in life and that it is very rare in someone so young.

“Wayne has been hugely positive in his attitude to overcoming his illness, and I am incredibly proud of him – he’s a real inspiration to anyone in the same situation.”

She added: “I’m very grateful to all the friends, family and individuals who helped me to raise this money, and to all the companies who supported the fundraising raffle.”

Cancer Connections manager Deborah Roberts said: “Emma and friends have worked so hard with their fundraiser and thank you to everyone who donated, attended the event and sponsored these wonderful people.”