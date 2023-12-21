Will South Tyneside see a white Christmas? North East odds for snowfall in 2023

The big day is nearly here and the odds are still changing.

The nights are closing in and Christmas is edging closer, but the North East is yet to see more snow in the build up to the big day and as we work our way into the depths of winter.

The Met Office's long range forecast has predicted snow in the region, but how do the odds of wintry weather in and around South Tyneside compared to other UK areas for Christmas?

South Tyneside is not listed on any odds websites, with Newcastle being the closest site to be given odds by bookies.

2 . Glasgow Glasgow also has odds of 5/4. Photo: Lucinda Cameron Photo Sales

3 . Newcastle Newcastle has odds of 6/4 to see snow this Christmas Day. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales