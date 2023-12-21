News you can trust since 1849
Will South Tyneside see a white Christmas? North East odds for snowfall in 2023

The big day is nearly here and the odds are still changing.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT

The nights are closing in and Christmas is edging closer, but the North East is yet to see more snow in the build up to the big day and as we work our way into the depths of winter.

The Met Office's long range forecast has predicted snow in the region, but how do the odds of wintry weather in and around South Tyneside compared to other UK areas for Christmas?

South Tyneside is not listed on any odds websites, with Newcastle being the closest site to be given odds by bookies.

Edinburgh has odds of 5/4.

1. Edinburgh

Edinburgh has odds of 5/4. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Glasgow also has odds of 5/4.

2. Glasgow

Glasgow also has odds of 5/4. Photo: Lucinda Cameron

Newcastle has odds of 6/4 to see snow this Christmas Day.

3. Newcastle

Newcastle has odds of 6/4 to see snow this Christmas Day. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Back in Scotland, Aberdeen has snowfall odds of 6/4.

4. Aberdeen

Back in Scotland, Aberdeen has snowfall odds of 6/4. Photo: Beth Edmonston

