Will the sunshine make a return? What weather to expect in South Shields over the Bank Holiday weekend

After the sun beamed down on South Tyneside last weekend, this week has seen slightly greyer skies over South Shields.

But the good news is that the sunshine looks set to make a return over the Bank Holiday weekend as South Shields residents prepare for the long weekend.

The weekend may begin with a slight sprinkling of rain, with some brief showers forecast on Friday morning, but by the time the Bank Holiday begins the weather is set to improve.

Despite some clouds forming early on, Saturday will see highs of 15 ° with plenty of sunny spells - especially into the evening where the sun is expected to beam down on Tyneside.

And Sunday looks set to be even better with plenty of sunshine forecast as the temperature reaches 16 °.

Bank Holiday Monday will see slightly less sunshine - although temperatures could still reach a high of 15 °.