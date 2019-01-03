Win a part-season ticket for South Shields FC

Fancy seeing The Mariners for free?

Watch every kick as South Shields FC bid for a fourth consecutive league title by winning a part-season ticket.

The Mariners are chasing promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier Division and you could be at all of their remaining home games.

The part-season ticket will give you entry to the club’s final nine matches of the season, starting with the game against Farsley Celtic on Saturday, January 19.

To be in with a chance of winning you will need to collect the three tokens in the Gazette this week and return them, along with your name and contact details, to Mariners Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

You will need three tokens in total to be in with a chance of winning.

Closing date: Monday, January 14.

•Also in today’s paper, collect the token to win a signed copy of From Eden to Paradise by Ross Gregory which tells the story of South Shields Football Club’s special band of volunteers who refused to let their club die.