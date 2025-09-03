A Jarrow dental practice has been praised in its latest Care Quality Commission report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westmount Dental Surgery, on Bede Burn Road, in Jarrow, was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on August 13 to ensure that the practice was meeting regulations.

CQC inspectors found that the practice met regulations for all five of its key assessment criteria, which include Westmount Dental Surgery being safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their report, inspectors noted: “The practice had effective systems to identify and manage risks, including infection prevention and control.

“Improvements should be made to the systems to ensure fire safety and Legionella are managed effectively.

Westmount Dental Surgery, on Bede Burn Road, in Jarrow. | Other 3rd Party

“Staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to carry out their roles.

“Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation and there was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff provided care and treatment in line with current guidance.

“They treated patients with dignity and respect and ensured access to care, support, and treatment when required.”

As part of their visit to Westmount Dental Surgery, CQC inspectors also spoke to patients at the surgery to get their feedback on how the practice operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments in the CQC report from patients stated: “Without a doubt the best dental practice I've been to, friendly professional care”, “Very professional very pleased with my treatment, I've also recommended you to my family friends”, “Thorough and considerate”, “Prompt, efficient, friendly.”

Inspectors also noted that they have reviewed online feedback, highlighting that it generally provides a positive view of the practice.

You can view the full report at: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-3862095100/reports/AP11811/overall.