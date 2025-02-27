A 4x4 hit another car on the A1 northbound in Newcastle before fleeing the scene, police said.

A silver four-by-four vehicle towing a trailer was involved in a crash with a white Citroën C3 just before Denton Interchange at around 10.10am on February 19.

The driver of the silver vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, but the driver of the Citroën was left shaken and the vehicle sustained significant damage.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “We're especially keen to hear from the driver of the silver vehicle, and anyone who was driving in the area at the time.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting reference number NP-20250219-0257.