Witnesses sought after hit-and-run on A1 northbound in Newcastle

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 4x4 hit another car on the A1 northbound in Newcastle before fleeing the scene, police said.

A silver four-by-four vehicle towing a trailer was involved in a crash with a white Citroën C3 just before Denton Interchange at around 10.10am on February 19.

The driver of the silver vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 4x4 hit another car on the A1 in Newcastle before fleeing the sceneA 4x4 hit another car on the A1 in Newcastle before fleeing the scene
A 4x4 hit another car on the A1 in Newcastle before fleeing the scene | Contributed

No serious injuries were reported, but the driver of the Citroën was left shaken and the vehicle sustained significant damage.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “We're especially keen to hear from the driver of the silver vehicle, and anyone who was driving in the area at the time.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting reference number NP-20250219-0257.

Related topics:NewcastleNorthumbria PoliceCitroenPolice
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice