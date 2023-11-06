Woman behind knife attack which left victim feeling “lucky to be alive” jailed

Newcastle Crown Court.

A former bank worker who stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife during a violent row has been put behind bars. Sarah Davison inflicted serious internal injuries, including a collapsed lung, which caused brain damage to her victim whose vision, speech and mobility have all been affected.

Newcastle Crown Court Davison rang 999 after the attack at the couple’s home in South Shields, South Tyneside, in October 2020 and the injured man was found unresponsive on the living room floor, with a wound to the centre of his back.

Police who arrived at the scene administered oxygen and first aid until paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital, where he spent time in intensive care.

In an impact statement written in June, the victim said: “I consider myself lucky to be alive.

“I truly believe if I had not been given oxygen by the police before the paramedics arrived I would not be here today.”

He added that the seven-year relationship had been “volatile” due to drink and drugs and the bad behaviour had been “two ways”.

The victim continued: “Family and friends have been telling the pair of us throughout the relationship it will end in tears, with one having been seriously injured or killed by the other.

“It was 50/50 who would end up on prison.

“We have to suffer the consequences for the rest of our lives.”

He added: “I am sad she’s going to prison but I nearly died because of what she did.”

Davison, 41, of Quarry Road, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted wounding with intent on the basis there was a background of her being the victim of domestic abuse by two partners and that the victim had initially attacked her that night, which caused her to respond.

The court heard Davison, who is a grandmother, has complex post traumatic stress disorder as a result of experiences she has suffered in the past.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced her to three years and nine months in prison and issued her with a restraining order to protect the victim.

Christpher Knox, defending, said Davison previously lived a “very decent life”, worked in a bank for ten years but her mental health suffered as a result of her life experiences.