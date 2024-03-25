Woman dies following an early hours collision in South Tyneside
Northumbria Police have confirmed that a woman has sadly died following a collision in South Tyneside during the early hours of Saturday morning (March 23).
Officers received a report of a collision on the A184, between the junction for Whitemare Pool and Testo's roundabouts.
It is understood that a red Volkswagen Golf had been travelling eastbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it has hit a female pedestrian who had exited a vehicle on the westbound carriageway.
Emergency services attended the incident and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed that the woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The driver of the red Volkswagen Golf also remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquiries.
Emergency services closed the road for almost seven hours in both directions while they worked to establish what had happened.
Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols team have already spoken to a number of witnesses, however; they are keen to speak to anyone else who is yet to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.
Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident where a woman has lost her life.
“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can.
“An investigation has been launched, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the events leading to it.
“We have already spoken with a number of individuals about what they saw, but we would urge anyone else who was driving or in the area at the time to come forward.
“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove key as part of our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ tool on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240323-0063.