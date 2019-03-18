Woman helped to safety after being found in state of distress near river

A woman was helped to safety after she was spotted distressed near the River Tyne.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) joined police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a spot near to South Shields Marine College in Wapping Street after reports of concern for the woman at 1.46pm today.

A spokesman for SSVLB said: "As the team arrived police, fire and ambulance were on scene with police engaging with the female, all services were asked to stand back as she was distressed.

"After a short while she was encouraged from the jetty and into the ambulance.

"As the team were standing down we received another call to attend Coastal marker 25 after a report of someone in the water, our colleagues from Sunderland CRT were on scene and spoke to the first informant who pointed out the object, which turned out to be driftwood.

"The team were stood down en route."

It added an appeal for people to remember for all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard