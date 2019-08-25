Woman pronounced dead after rescue operation launched at South Shields beach
A woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water at a South Shields beach.
Emergency services were called to Sandhaven Beach at around 3.30pm on Sunday, August 24, where a woman was pulled from the water by RNLI lifeguards.
The Coastguard has confirmed it had a team at the scene to help RNLI lifeguards and the North East Ambulance Service.
The Great North Air Ambulance was also called to the incident along with Northumbria Police.
A Humber Coastguard spokesman said: “We were called by South Shields RNLI lifeguards to Sandhaven Beach in South Shields, at 3.30pm on Sunday, August 24.
“Lifeguards pulled a woman out of the water and we assisted lifeguards and the North East Ambulance Service, but she was deceased.”
A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) spokesman said its team had been called to support “a multi-agency response to a serious incident”.