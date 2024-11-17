Woman sadly dies following a collision in South Tyneside street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly woman has died following a collision in the borough.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after a woman has sadly died following a collision in South Shields.

At around 11.35am on Saturday, November 16, emergency services were called to Centenary Avenue following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a van.

It was reported that a green and white Mercedes vans had been travelling in a southern direction when, for reasons yet to be established, it has struck a female pedestrian in the road.

Sadly, the pedestrian, a woman in her 80’s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the woman’s next of kin have been informed and they are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the van remained at the scene of the incident and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

The road was closed for around five hours while emergency services worked at the scene, with police confirming that it has since reopened.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they look to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the woman who sadly passed away.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can.

“A number of enquiries are underway as we try to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from any motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any other witnesses who may have saw what happened.

“We know this is a busy area, and the collision happened while there were lots of people and vehicles nearby.

“We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove to be really valuable to our investigation.”

If you have any information or footage, you should get in touch by Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101, quoting reference number: NP-20241116-0402.