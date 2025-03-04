A woman threatened to stab a worker with a broken glass bottle after she was thrown out of a fish and chip restaurant in Northumberland.

Chantelle Mather had been told to leave the eatery in Blyth for causing trouble last February but returned carrying a bottle, which she used to smash glass on the counter.

She then threw broken shards, which smashed more glass and used the end of shattered bottle to threaten an employee, who she warned would be stabbed.

A woman threatened to stab a worker after she was thrown out of a fish and chip restaurant in Northumberland | Contributed

Judge Gavin Doig said it was "fortunate for you and her" that the bottle was not used to inflict injury but that fear and distress would have been caused to the staff and customers.

The judge sentence Mather, who has been in custody on remand since July, to 18 months, suspended for 21 months with rehabilitation requirements and alcohol abstinence monitoring.

Mather, 33, of no fixed address, who already has 22 previous convictions, admitted having an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

She also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to court when the case was listed last July.

Kate Barnes, defending, said adverse life experiences left Mather dependent on alcohol and drugs from a young age.

Miss Barnes added: "She wishes to convey to the victims of her offending how very sorry she is about the way she behaved on that particular evening."

The court heard Mather has made progress in custody and has had negative drugs tests.